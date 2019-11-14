Prominent actor Ahad Raza Mir has hailed a chauffeur as a hero’ who escorted Sikh pilgrims to Kartarpur and said his gesture shows Pakistan welcomes everyone with open arms.

A viral video shows a heartwarming exchange between an Indian journalist Ravinder Singh and Saddam Hussain, a driver escorting the pilgrims to Kartarpur.

Taking to Instagram, the Hamlet actor shared a post and said Hussain represents the sentiments of the entire nation.

“This is what every Pakistani feels and stands for: Compassion, humanity and peace. Saddam Hassan really sums up the fact that Pakistan welcomes everyone. You are a real hero!” he wrote.

Ahad Raza Mir wants to get in touch with Hussain. “Can anyone help me get Saddam’s contact details? Want to meet and thank him for being such a good ambassador of our country.”

In the video, when asked by a Sikh pilgrim how he feels about the opening of Kartrapur Corridor by Pakistan, Hussain can be heard saying “I don’t think you are as happy as me. The way my eyes have welled up with tears. I am very happy.”

Comments

comments