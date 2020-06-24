Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Ahad Raza Mir shares never-before-seen photo from his wedding

Sajal Aly, Ahad Raza Mir, wedding

Prominent actor Ahad Raza Mir has shared a never-seen-photo from his and Sajal Aly’s wedding day.

Turning to Instagram, the heartthrob shared a throwback picture in which the couple can be seen dancing on their big day as family and friends cheered for them.

The photo was taken at the love birds’ reception, held in Abu Dhabi.

“Positive that we all start dancing like this when we see food. #InAbuDhabi,” Ahad captioned the photo.

The internet has been obsessed with the couple since the news of their engagement broke.

Ahad tied the knot with Sajal in March. They are currently in Canada according to the Mom actress’ sister Saboor Aly.

The starlet is using the lockdown to learn sketching and to polish her baking skills.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Lifestyle

Abrar ul Haq recovers from coronavirus

Lifestyle

Ali Zafar pays tribute to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput

Lifestyle

Black artists call on Hollywood to prove Black Lives Matter

Lifestyle

Popular Turkish TV drama inspires statues in Pakistan


ARY NEWS URDU