Ahad Raza Mir shares never-before-seen photo from his wedding

Prominent actor Ahad Raza Mir has shared a never-seen-photo from his and Sajal Aly’s wedding day.

Turning to Instagram, the heartthrob shared a throwback picture in which the couple can be seen dancing on their big day as family and friends cheered for them.

The photo was taken at the love birds’ reception, held in Abu Dhabi.

“Positive that we all start dancing like this when we see food. #InAbuDhabi,” Ahad captioned the photo.

The internet has been obsessed with the couple since the news of their engagement broke.

Ahad tied the knot with Sajal in March. They are currently in Canada according to the Mom actress’ sister Saboor Aly.

The starlet is using the lockdown to learn sketching and to polish her baking skills.

