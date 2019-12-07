Ahad Raza Mir denies rumours of destination wedding in Turkey

Heartthrob Ahad Raza Mir recently clarified that there is no truth to the news of him and Sajal Aly having a destination wedding in Turkey.

Rumours were doing rounds on social media earlier this week that the two lovebirds will be tying the knot in Turkey in 2020.

In a recent interview, the actor said “I have never given any such statement where I suggested that Sajal and I are tying the knot in Turkey.”

However, he added that the wedding will happen soon. “We will get married for sure, just not in Turkey.”

Speaking about his professional camaraderie with Sajal, Ahad shared “We also have a professional relationship. When we are on set, it’s not you think happens. It’s the opposite, it’s very competitive.”

Ahad Raza Mir added “It’s not a joke for us so we don’t look at a script and think ‘oh it will be a cool thing to do as a couple’ but we look at it very separately; is the role right for each of us? Will this work? It’s different.”

The couple got engaged to each other in June 2019 and took to social media to share the news with their fans.

