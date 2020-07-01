Ahad Raza Mir’s mother all set to release her first single soon

Prominent actor Ahad Raza Mir’s mother Samra Raza Mir is gearing up to drop her very first song soon.

Turning to Instagram, she made the announcement and wrote “I have found time during these times to work on what I love and would love to hear your feedback on a song I will be releasing in the following days.”

Samra also revealed that she formed the first female music group in Pakistan.

She mostly takes to social media to share photos with her son and daughter-in-law Sajal Aly.

Earlier, she said she is blessed to be in quarantine with the Mom actress.

