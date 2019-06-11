Ahad Raza Mir nominated for international award for Hamlet

Pakistani hearthrob and actor Ahad Raza Mir has bagged an international nomination for his role in Shakespeare’s Hamlet.

He is recognised by The Betty Mitchell Awards in the Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Drama category.

The 2018-19 nominee list was released last week by the 22nd Annual Betty Mitchell Awards which will be held on June 24 2019.

Before his debut for the silver screen, Mir was a theatre actor and got back to his roots with the portrayal of Hamlet in the Shakespearean play, performed between March 20 to April 13 in Canada.

Speaking about playing the most popular prince in literature, Mir shared earlier that some alterations were made for him to own the character as a brown actor. He also revealed that it is particularly an exhausting character and his mother was actually scared of him when she saw his performance which meant he was doing something right.

He has garnered a lot of love over a short span of time for his acting skills and good looks. Son of veteran actor Asif Raza Mir doesn’t let success get to his head.

