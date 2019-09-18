Sajal Ali and Ahad Raza Mir are becoming Pakistani Instagram’s “first couple” as they are ruling the social media platform with their beautiful pictures.

The duo, who got engaged in June, give their fans a reason to celebrate by posting some beautiful snaps receiving love from fans and fellow celebrities.

Just today, Ahad Raz Mir, posted a lovely picture with his lady love.

“Kuch rishtay bantay hi hain ek dosray keliye,” wrote Ahad.

HERE IT IS

The first one to comment on the picture was none other than Sajal’s sister Saboor Ali, who wrote ‘Masha Allah’.

‘Dil Mom Ka Diya’ actor Imran Ashraf, models Nadia Hussain and Sadaf Kanwal too sent love to the couple by commenting on the picture.

Well, it was fans’ comments who showed how the audiences love this couple.

“Omg . THE CUTEST…this pic and caption made my day ❤️ Masha Allah,” wrote one fan.

“Dekhen hmen is tarah bombz nhi pasand nahii…. ek dafa maar q nhi dete ap dono😭😶🙈 u both are adorable” another one wrote, generating a lot of laughs in replies.

