Popular actor and comedian Ahmad Ali Butt on Friday protested on his Instagram page and on media as Dawn Media Group’s Images website launched a personal attack on him over his views on certain ‘Aurat March’ slogans.

As Ahmad Ali Butt stated his opinion on the controversial ‘Mera Jism Meri Marzi’ slogan in his Instagram story and termed it a part of a “western campaign”, Dawn’s Images in their Instagram post not only asked him to “educate” himself but questioned his right to give his opinion for he “worked in Jawani Phir Nahi Ani”.

“I have even less sympathy for people who exploit the so-called Mera J Merey XYZ”. Its a Western campaign which supports, make abortion legal, abolish ban on organ sale and make prostitution legal,” Ahmad Butt had said in his Instagram story.

Dawn’s Images website took his views but commented (using the Images handle), “Please educate yourself and read what #MeraJismMeriMarzi really stands for. While we’re talking hypocrisy, don’t think someone who was in #JawaniPhirNahiAni should be lecturing us on Islam and values”.

Ahmad Ali Butt expressed astonishment that newspapers and media houses are generally supposed to be neutral and questioned as to how an artist can be deprived of his right to express his opinion over his/her work.

“A newspaper which is supposed to be unbiased and neutral, holding me accountable for my films, hence I can’t have an opinion on any matter. This proves how one-sided and PAID your every view and post is. Hahaha so carry on with your agenda we all know you got bills to pay,” wrote Ahmad Butt in response.

Later, while talking exclusively to ARY News, Butt said that it was painful to see a media group taking sides and questioning his right to express his opinion.

“I belong to a family, whose women have always surpassed men in the industry. Madam Noor Jahan (Butt’s grandmother) was the biggest icon of our industry,” said Ahmad Butt.

The Jawani Phir Nahi Ani actor said that he will like to meet whoever was behind that Instagram caption and ask if he is tolerating their opinion, why they cannot do the same?.

He maintained that he supports ‘Aurat March’ but somehow feels that the real issues of the women are being overlooked in the noisy debate over controversial slogans and some participants’ agenda of hatred towards men.

