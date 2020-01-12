Legendary poet Ahmad Faraz being remembered on 89th birth anniversary today  

ISLAMABAD: Ahmad Faraz, the poet of the people, is being remembered across the country on his on 89th birth anniversary today (Sunday), ARY News reported.

Born on January 12, 1931 in Kohat, Ahmad Faraz was among those distinguished poets whose literal sense and multifaceted poetry became widely popular sometimes for romantic adolescent and other times for hailing revolution. He breathed his last on August 25, 2008 in Islamabad.

He left the world over 11 years ago yet remained alive through his poetry in the Urdu literary work. Faraz’s poetry instilled the spirit and verve of struggle, determination, and of course romance.

He belong to the Sufi family of Haji Bahadur. Born as Syed Ahmed Shah, he rose to fame as Ahmed Faraz (pen name).

His first poetry collection – Tanha Tanha – was published in the 1960s when he was pursuing his Bachelors at Peshawar University.

Like many other Urdu poets, Faraz was also inspired by Mirza Ghalib, Faiz Ahmed Faiz and Ali Sardar Jaffri for their progressive sentiments and traits. He began his career as a script writer for Radio Pakistan and later became an Urdu teacher at Peshawar University.

Having versatile personality, he became active in politics too during General Zia-ul-Haq’s dictatorial tenure after raising his concerns for democracy. Faraz was exiled for six years for his liberal thoughts during that period, spending time in London, Canada and other European states. He was awarded with Hilal-e-Imtiaz in 2004 for his literary services.

Faraz returned the award in protest against the unconstitutional measures taken by General Pervez Musharraf and took active part in the famous restoration of judiciary movement in 2007.

From 1950 to 2008, Ahmed Faraz received many accolades and praises internationally and locally. He received six foreign awards for his literary contribution. Many famous singers of the subcontinent have crooned Faraz’s poetry including India’s legendary vocalist Lata Mangeshkar.

