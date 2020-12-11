Ahmad Waqas Goraya booked over anti-Pakistan propaganda

ISLAMABAD: A case has been registered against social media activist, Ahmad Waqas Goraya, in Islamabad for spreading propaganda against the institutions of the country including Pakistan Army, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, a man on Friday approached Koral police station in Islamabad to file a complaint against Ahmad Waqas Goaraya for continuously maligning and spreading propaganda against the country and its armed forces.

The police registered a case against the social media activist. The FIR reads that Ahmad Waqas Goraya was spreading false news against the country after he had fled to Holland. The case demanded strict action against the blogger for his anti-Pakistan activities.

Moreover, sources privy to the matter said that Goraya had possible links with an Indian network that was busted by the European Union DisinfoLab, which was behind spreading fake news regarding Pakistan on social media.

It is pertinent to mention here that the EU DisinfoLab in a new investigation, titled Indian Chronicles has disclosed that over 750 Indian backed websites spread across 119 countries have been operating to undermine Pakistan for the last 15 years within the European Union and the United Nations.

The report stated that the operation led by the Srivastava Group and amplified by ANI — an Indian news agency based in New Delhi — under the banner of “Indian Chronicles” began in 2005 and is still underway. Its mission is to discredit nations in conflict with India in Asia, in particular, Pakistan but also China to a lesser extent.

“Indian Chronicles’ key objective is to undermine Pakistan internationally. To do so, they resurrected dead NGOs at the UN. They impersonated the EU. They laundered content produced by fake media to real media – and reached millions in South-Asia and across the world,” the report added.

The report highlighted that the operation’s long-term objectives was to promote content against Pakistan and China and consolidate India’s power at international forums such as the EU and UN.

