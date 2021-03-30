Ahmed Ali Butt says he is against “man-hating feminism”

Ahmed Ali Butt has clarified whether he is a feminist or not years after his initial reaction to the annual Aurat March made headlines.

Ahmed answered the burning question while talking to his long-time friend Vasay Chaudhry on his show Ghabrana Mana Hai. When asked whether he is a feminist, Ahmed replied, “To some extent…”

He went on to add that he considers 60% of himself as a feminist, “Because my mother and grandmother instilled that in me. Even my wife is very strong.”

When asked how that relates to feminism, Ahmed answered that he has learned to respect women since he was a kid because he was raised by very strong women; his grandmother is the legendary late Madam Noor Jehan and his mother is Zille Huma.

“60% of feminism is auto built in me,” he said.

What about the other 40% then? The Jawani Phir Nahi Aani star explained how that comprises of what is ‘exploited’ by people who chant slogans like “Apni roti khud pakao (Make your own bread).”

“The 40% (against feminism) is against the man-hating movement in the name of feminism,” he added, reiterating it again that he is against “man-hating speech”.

The actor also talked about other things during the interview, from flying business class to getting caught red-handed by his wife. Watch the entire show here:

