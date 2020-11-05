Ahmed Ali Butt set to make his international big-screen debut

Ahmed Ali Butt seems to be on a roll as he gets ready to start working on his first-ever international film for the UK-Punjabi cinema.

Butt took to Twitter earlier this month to announce that he has started shooting for the upcoming UK-Punjabi film titled Phatte Dinde Chakk Punjabi. “Bismillah.. today I start shooting my next film with an incredible international cast, director, and producers,” he shared, asking for best wishes from his fans and followers. “Need your prayers as always,” he wrote.

"Phatte Dinde Chakk Punjabi".@gippygrewal @neerubajwa and @annukapoor. Eid-ul-Adha 2021 #PhatteDindeChakkPunjabi pic.twitter.com/lybCDJf9KW — Ahmad Ali Butt (@ahmedaliB) November 1, 2020

The Jhooti actor also shared that the film is slated for a Eid-Ul-Adha release in 2021, so we can expect to see it in cinemas somewhere around July 2021.

Talking to a local publication, Butt shared that “this is a huge step for us towards the international film audiences.”

“As an actor and a Punjabi, it’s great to be a part of the UK Punjabi cinema that not only promotes a positive image of our cultures but also showcases the most creative and beautiful side of our countries,” he was quoted.

Phatte Dinde Chakk Punjabi also features Indian actors Gippy Grewal and Annu Kapoor, and Canadian-Indian actor Neeru Bajwa, etc. alongside Butt.

