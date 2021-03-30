Comedy is always done at someone’s expense: Ahmed Ali Butt

Ahmed Ali Butt has donned many different hats during his decades-long career in Pakistani showbiz; from a songwriter and rapper to an actor and comedian, there isn’t much he hasn’t done and thus holds many opinions about his varied interests.

The Jawani Phir Nahi Aani star touched upon many things during his appearance on Vasay Chaudhry’s show Ghabrana Mana Hai on ARY Digital, from his thoughts about flying business class, self-obsession, and feminism among other things.

“Flying business class is an achievement”

While discussing his Instagram feed and its 4508 posts, the host zeroed in on a picture that Ahmed had posted of an airplane’s business class seat. When asked why he posted it, Ahmed said, “Because I’ve got here through hard work. I still travel economy but if I travel business, I think it’s an achievement.”

“Owning a big car is an achievement, and so is owning a big house. Wearing a good jacket is also an achievement, and so is wearing a good watch,” he added.

He also had another interesting take when asked whether this could promote wealth disparity. “Some people look at comedians and say ‘I’m offended’ but we still do comedy, Comedy is always done at someone’s expense,” he said.

“A lot of people get offended when we do comedy but we know our intention is to make people make laugh, and if someone takes it seriously, to them I say, dur fitteh muh,” he attempted to explain.

He also revealed how he lost weight during his COVID-19 isolation period.

