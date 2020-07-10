Ahmed Shah now has over 1.14m subscribers on YouTube

Internet sensation Ahmed Shah has become the youngest Pakistani YouTuber to receive a gold and silver button from YouTube.

The star kid has hit 1.4 million subscribers on the social media platform.

The news was shared from his official Instagram account, with the caption. “Ahmad Shah Has become Youngest Pakistani Youtuber who achieved Silver and Gold play button at the age of 5 years. Love you all fans.”

Actress Sana Javed and fans commented on the photo in which Shah and his brothers can be seen posing with the YouTube buttons and congratulated him on achieving the milestone.

Shah became a household name after his videos from school went viral on social media. He was later invited to ARY Digital’s morning show Good Morning Pakistan. He has made appearances in Shan e Ramazan and Jeeto Pakistan.

