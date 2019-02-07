Opponents in parliament enjoy snowfall together in Bhurban

The rivalry between Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) and the ruling party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is not hidden from anyone.

But that doesn’t mean they can’t enjoy some moments together when they’re not busy playing the government and the opposition.

Minister of State on Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan on Thursday proved this point when he posted his picture with PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal on Twitter.

The two members of the parliament were in the hill station to attend a conference on parliament.

Standing side-by-side, the two political bigwigs can be seen smiling while enjoying the snowfall. A snowman can also be seen in the background.

The minister wrote: “With Ahsan Iqbal Sahb at a conference on Parliament in Bhurban. Political rivalry aside, but at the end of the day we are all Pakistanis, and this is the knot that keeps us tied together.”

With @betterpakistan

Ahsan Iqbal Sahb

At a Conference on Parliament in

Bhurban

سیاسی مخالفت اپنی جگہ لیکن آخر میں ہم سب پاکستانی 🇵🇰ہیں اور یہی وہ رشتہ ہے جو ہم سب کو جوڑتا ہے pic.twitter.com/NzfVX9LPoc — Ali Muhammad Khan (@Ali_MuhammadPTI) February 6, 2019

A similar happening made headlines in 2017 when Manzoor Wattoo (then in Pakistan Peoples’ Party), PTI leader Aleem Khan, and PML-N leader Abid Sher Ali got seats in the same row of the aircraft.

Sitting together, the three leaders of country’s three biggest political parties exchanged views on several national issues and also had some light-hearted conversation.

Read More: Abid Sher Ali speaks about awkward flight experience

Upon alighting, Manzoor Wattoo, while talking to media had said, “Obviously, we have come [travelling] together, so we also chatted [during the flight]”

Comments

comments