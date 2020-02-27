Ahsan Iqbal to appear before NAB in sports complex corruption case tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ahsan Iqbal will appear before the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) probe team on Friday in a case pertaining to alleged corruption and irregularities in Narowal Sports City (NSC) project, ARY News reported.

Sources said that Ahsan Iqbal will appear before the anti-corruption watchdog’s Rawalpindi chapter’s office at 11 a.m. tomorrow (Friday) and will surrender his passport to the authorities.

The PML-N leader will also respond to the bureau’s questions about Narowal Sports City (NSC) Project.

It is pertinent to mention here that Ahsan Iqbal had been released from Adiala Jail, hours after the Islamabad High Court had issued his release orders on Wednesday.

Read More: IHC grants bail to Ahsan Iqbal in Narowal Sports City case

Earlier on February 25, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had granted bail to Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ahsan Iqbal in Narowal Sports City case.

The two-member bench of IHC had heard the bail plea of PML-N leader in Narowal Sports City case. The bench had ordered former planning minister to submit Rs10 million surety bond for bail.

Last month, PML-N lawmaker Ahsan Iqbal had moved the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to seek his bail in Narowal Sports City corruption case.

