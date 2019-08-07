NAB sends new questionnaire to former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD: Former interior minister and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader, Ahsan Iqbal, on Wednesday failed to satisfy the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) during the investigation of corruption into Narowal Sports City project, ARY News reported.

Sources revealed that Ahsan Iqbal failed to give satisfactory answers to the anti-corruption watchdog which led to the NAB officials handing over an additional questionnaire to the politician.

He was asked to submit his written response within two weeks, whereas, the NAB Rawalpindi will summon Iqbal again after the vacations of Eidul Azha, sources added.

Earlier on July 3, Ahsan Iqbal had appeared before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi chapter, in a probe related to Narowal Sports City.

Read: NAB expedites probe into corruption in Narowal Sports City

Iqbal is accused of starting the project worth Rs3 billion illegally. Pakistan Sports Board is also accused of illegally using its authority for the construction of this project.

Last year, NAB had announced that it would initiate a probe into alleged violation of rules in the construction of the National Sports City project – just a day after its inauguration by the then President of Pakistan Mamnoon Hussain.

The anti-graft watchdog in a statement said it had received a complaint that the Narowal Sports City was constructed at a cost of approximately Rs6 billion which was a violation of rules and had resulted in heavy losses to the national exchequer.

