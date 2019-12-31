Ahsan Iqbal shifted to Services Hospital

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League -Nawaz (PML-N) Secretary General and Member National Assembly (MNA) Ahsan Iqbal was on Tuesday shifted to Services Hospital Lahore, ARY NEWS reported.

He was shifted to the hospital by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team. A heavy contingent of police was deployed around the hospital.

NAB officials was also present at the hospital along with the jailed PML-N leader.

The PML-N leader recently underwent an arm-surgery at the hospital just before his arrest at the hand of the accountability watchdog.

On December 24, the NAB has produced Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) central leader Ahsan Iqbal before an accountability court where he will face the trial of corruption charges against him in Narowal Sports City case.

The PML-N’s former planning minister Ahsan Iqbal had been taken into custody by the anti-corruption watchdog on Monday in Narowal Sports City corruption case.

NAB sources told ARY News that the politician is facing charges of misusing powers as he had illegally increased the construction cost of the sports city project from Rs300 million to Rs1000 million in accordance with the records scrutinised by NAB.

It is revealed that the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) had not been contacted for getting formal permission before hiking the cost.

