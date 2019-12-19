Ahsan Iqbal undergoes successful surgery in services hospital Lahore

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) spokesperson Maryam Aurangzeb on Friday informed the media that the former federal minister, Ahsan Iqbal had undergone a successful surgery on his arm, ARY News reported.

The current secretary general of PMLN, Ahsan Iqbal was operated upon at the services hospital in Lahore.

Read More: NAB makes progress in corruption case against PML-N’s Ahsan Iqbal

Ahsan Iqbal, who was shot and injured in an assassination attempt during a corner meeting in Narowal on May 7, 2018.

Read More: Ailing Nawaz Sharif taken to Brampton Hospital for medical checkup

Iqbal narrowly escaped an assassination attempt during a corner meeting in his constituency in Narowal.

Read More: Nawaz Sharif left 15 days’ late due to delaying tactics: Ahsan Iqbal

Initial reports said he suffered a bullet wound in his right shoulder, but later it was reported that the bullet had ripped into his abdomen after grazing his arm.

Abid Hussain, 22, fired at the minister from a distance of some 15 yards with 30-bore weapon moments after the minister finished his speech and leaving the meeting venue.

Comments

comments