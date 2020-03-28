Renowned Pakistani actor Ahsan Khan is spending quality time with his sons during quarantine amid the coronavirus outbreak.

He shared a video on Instagram in which his sons, Akbar and Shahzain, can be seen reading out from Book of Quran People for Kids.

“Quran stories. During quarantine with my munchkins,” the Kabhi Kabhi actor captioned the post.

Multiple celebrities including Sarwat Gilani shared on social media how they are keeping their kids busy and entertained at home. The actress indulged in creativity with her two boys.

Meanwhile, Meray Paas Tum Ho star Ayeza Khan and actress Sanam Jung shared videos of their daughters urging people to stay at home to contain the pandemic.

