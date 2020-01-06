Ahsan Khan performs Umrah with his wife

Pakistani actor Ahsan Khan performed Umrah with his wife and said he prayed for his country.

The Kabhi Kabhi actor took to Twitter to share the news with his fans that he is welcoming new year by heading to the holy site in Makkah.

“Want to start of 2020 on the right track!!!” he wrote.

Later, he shared pictures with his wife taken at the door of of Masjid al-Nabawi, the mosque established and built by the Prophet Muhammad, situated in the city of Medina.

Shukria mere rab mere parwardigar ke aap ne mujh jaise nacheez ko ye sallam pesh karne ka mauqa dia 🙏 #Madina pic.twitter.com/kernLu7h7C — Ahsan Khan (@Ahsankhanuk) January 3, 2020

He also shared a picture of himself with the Holy Kaabah in the background and said he is blessed to be in Makkah.

“Praying for my country and all my fans, friends and family!! Feeling so so blessed here #Mecca, he tweeted.

Praying for my country and all my fans friends and family!! Feeling so so blessed here #Mecca pic.twitter.com/w0RqVoGPc1 — Ahsan Khan (@Ahsankhanuk) January 4, 2020

Recently, Humayun Saeed and Mehwish Hayat performed Umrah as well.

Comments

comments