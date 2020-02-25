Good or bad co-host? Ahsan Khan finally responds to Sanam Jung

Renowned Pakistani actor and host Ahsan Khan responded to criticism about him not being a good co-host.

He appeared on ARY News show Har Lamha Purjosh on Monday. When host Waseem Badami asked him that Sanam Jung has not spoken highly of him as a co-host, Ahsan said: “I feel if I am doing a show, I have to do it my way.”

He also shared his experience of co-hosting Ramzan transmission with Bushra Aamir last year and said “Bushra is a wonderful and very promising host. The quiz segment with her was my favourite.”

The Kabhi Kabhi actor also opened up about the flak his and Mehwish Hayat’s dance rehearsal video from an award show received. It triggered moral police and people criticised the actress for wearing revealing clothes.

“Mehwish is one of my favourite actors and she is the pride of Pakistan,” the heartthrob said.

He added “It was Mehwish’s own choice. It was her way of doing things. She does what she feels is right.”

Ahsan went onto say that Mehwish, Saba Qamar, Mahira Khan and Sajal Aly are fabulous actors.

The actor revealed he is working on a coffee table book which he started 10 months ago but have not been able to finish it yet.

About Yasir Hussain’s problematic comments on child molestation as Ahsan bagged the award for his performance as a villain in child sexual abuse drama Udaari in 2017, the actor said that he couldn’t hear him probably. He also gave the Baaji actor benefit of the doubt and said his intentions were not bad.

Ahsan also went onto say that Pakistani films are doing really well and Humayun Saeed’s films are his favourite

He praised hit drama Meray Paas Tum Ho and writer Khalil-ur-Rehman’s writing skills as well.

