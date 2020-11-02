Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Watch: AI camera mistakes referee’s bald head for football

AI camera referee bald head football

In a bizarre incident, an AI (Artificial Intelligence) camera at a football game in Scotland zeroed in on a linesman referee mistaking his bald head for a ball.

A video of the incident was shared on the internet and has gone viral, leaving not only football fans but everyone else amused.

The video is a compilation of clips taken from a game played in Inverness city.

A man named James Felton shared the bizarre and hilarious video on Twitter with a caption: “Everything is terrible. There was a football match last weekend that was ruined after the AI cameraman kept mistaking the linesman’s bald head for a football.”

It seemed the camera had forgotten the match as it kept coming back to the referee’s head every few seconds.

After being shared, Felton’s video garnered more than 9,67,600 views, 4,800 retweets and 17,000 likes.

The match between the local clubs named Inverness Caledonian Thistle and Ayr United ended in a tie.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Offbeat

Missing pet cat returns home after 3 days with ‘debt’ note

Offbeat

WATCH: Neitizens compare 2020 with YouTuber’s video, See Why?  

Offbeat

WATCH: Gamer’s livestream captures moment powerful quake hit Turkey

ScienceTechnology

Car transforms into flying vehicle ‘in less than three minutes’


ARY NEWS URDU