KARACHI: Additional Inspector General (AIG) Karachi Amir Sheikh on Monday visited the family of Nimrah Baig, a young female student, who was shot dead during an exchange of fire between police and suspected robbers in North Karachi on February 22.

Condoling with the bereaved family of Nimrah Baig, the Karachi police chief said that he could understand their grief as he himself had gone though such pain when his brother was shot dead.

Amir Sheikh assured the bereaved family that strict departmental action would be taken against those police personnel who would be found guilty in the investigation report. He said that the probe committee would submit its report today.

Talking to the family, Amir Sheikh said that Nimrah Baig was like his own daughter. Investigation’s committee members DIG Amin Yousif Zai and SSP Samiullah Soomro were accompanied by the Karachi police chief during the visit.

Read More: Investigation committee records statements of Nimrah’s family

Earlier, the investigation committee, on February 23, had met with the family members of deceased female medical student Nimrah Baig and recorded their statements.

The two-member probe team, comprising of Noman Siddique and Samiullah Soomro had condoled with the bereaved family and assured them of speedy justice. They also visited the crime scene and recorded the statements of eyewitnesses.

It is pertinent to mention here that Nimrah Baig’s father and grandfather had also served in police force. The probe committee will submit its investigation report to the IGP within three days.

Comments

comments