AIG Sukkur refuses to head team formed to arrest accused in Mehar triple murder case

SUKKUR: Additional Inspector General (AIG) Sukkur Kamran Fazal on Sunday excused himself from heading the team formed to arrest the absconding accused in Mehar triple murder case, ARY News reported.

“Cannot head the team as the police are busy in action against dacoits in Sukkur region”, AIG Sukkur Kamran Fazal said.

Following the orders of the Supreme Court, IG Sindh Mushtaque Mahar constituted a three-member team to arrest absconders including Murtaza Chandio and Zulfiqar Chandio in the case.

But AIG Sukkur denied to head the team and suggest AIG Hyderabad’s name for the committee’s head.

On September 17, a bench of the Supreme Court had ordered the police to arrest absconding accused in Mehar triple murder case within a week.

Read more: SC orders arrest of Mehar triple murder case accused in a week

A bench comprised of Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi had ordered the DIG Hyderabad to present the investigation record of the triple murder case before the court in the next hearing.

It is pertinent to mention here that Umme Rubab’s father Mukhtiar Chandio, grandfather Karamullah Chandio and paternal uncle Kabil Chandio were gunned down on Jan 17, 2018, within the remit of Faridabad police station, Mehar taluka of Dadu district.

Umm-e-Rubab is pursuing the triple murder case of her slain family members by herself.

