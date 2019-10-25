Web Analytics
‘Ailing father or loot’: Vawda hopes Sharif’s ‘absconding’ sons to return soon

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda on Friday prayed for swift recovery of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif undergoing treatment for a steep fall in his platelets level at Services Hospital Lahore.

In a tweet, he hoped that Sharif’s absconding sons – Hussain and Hassan Nawaz – as well as former finance minister Ishaq Dar will soon return to the country to inquire after the PML-N supremo’s health, questioning whether they would prefer the looted money over him.

Earlier today, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) supreme leader and former premier Nawaz Sharif has been granted bail on medical grounds by the Lahore High Court.

Detailed report of a 10-member medical board on former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s health was submitted in Lahore High Court (LHC) earlier in the day.

Dr. Mehmood Ayaz representing the medical board, appeared before the court and informed that the bone marrow of Sharif indicated no signs of concern but the former premier’s platelets count was unstable, making it difficult to arrive at a conclusive decision over his condition.

