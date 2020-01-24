Aima Baig channels her inner Ariana Grande in latest photo

Pakistani singer Aima Baig’s latest photo left fans stunned.

The 24-year-old singer took to Instagram on Thursday to share a photo in which she is channeling her inner Ariana Grande. She comes across as a lookalike of the American singing sensation in the photo.

The starlet rocked Ariana’s classic high ponytail, and a black outfit similar to hers, in the image that has taken the internet by storm.

“Depicting my inner Ariana,” Aima captioned the photo.



Celebs from the showbiz industry including Maya Ali, Zara Noor Abbas, Mathria and Areeba Habib left endearing comments on her post and said they loved her look. Parey Hut Love’s Shabbo even went onto say that Aima looks better than Ariana.

