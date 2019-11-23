Aima Baig says she turned down an offer from Bigg Boss

Singer Aima Baig recently revealed that she rejected an offer to feature in an Indian reality game show, Bigg Boss.

On The Munshi Show, she said “I immediately rejected it [the offer] as it would put my reputation at stake.”

Aima added that although she turned down the offer, it would have been fun for her fans to see her inside the Bigg Boss house.

The 22-year-old also addressed recent dating rumours following a picture she posted on Instagram with Shahbaz Shigri. “He is somebody that I connect with, we are great buddies and vibe really well together,” she said.

She also revealed she is allergic to sunshine “I have psoriasis so I get sun allergies really quickly, sunburns and sun hives.”

The singer shared an interesting incident from PSL 2019 saying she could hardly make it in time for the opening ceremony of the event. She said the driver took quite long to get her to the stadium and the traffic made things worse. But she somehow managed to reach there and gave a stellar performance on stage.

The singer is open to the possibilities of acting if a good script comes her way and a character clicks her.

