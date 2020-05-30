Aima Baig is excited to feature in upcoming song ‘Te Quiero’

Renowned Pakistani singer Aima Baig is excited to star in an upcoming song Te Quiero, by budding artist Haadi Uppal.

Taking to Instagram, the starlet shared a teaser on Saturday and asked her fans to stay tuned for more.

“Excited to be featuring in ‘Te Quiero 💃 Song #ComingSoon by a talented new artist @HaadiUppal … Stay Tuned,” she captioned the post.

Baig and Haadi worked together on the track during quarantine. Earlier, the Balma Bhagora singer shared a photo with Haadi to tell her 2.4 million Instagram followers that they are “working on something.”

Haadi is a young talented singer born in New York. He is the son of famous singer and music producer Shiraz Uppal, who is known for popular songs including Tu Kuja Man Kuja, Tera Te Mera and Raanjhanaa.

