Singer Aima Baig jets off for Umrah with family

Pakistani singer Aima Baig has headed to Saudi Arabia with her family to perform the holy pilgrimage.

The starlet took to Instagram to share a photo with her family members informing fans that she is on her way to Makkah.

“Off to Umrah, I still can’t believe though,” she wrote.

Earlier, the actress photos of her donning a glittering gown from PISA Awards. She and singer Ali Zafar enthralled the audience with their impromptu singing at the ceremony held in Dubai as audience cheered them on.

Aima started her career in 2016. She is best known for her work in romantic-comedy film, Lahore Se Aagey.

Comments

comments