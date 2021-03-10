Aiman Khan, Minal Khan remember late father in touching post

Celeb twins Aiman Khan and Minal Khan, who recently lost their father Mubeen Khan to ailing health, shared their grief with fans and followers on Instagram recently.

Sharing a picture of herself with her father and sister, Minal took to Instagram to pen down a note encapsulating her feelings. “Kuch logon ka houna hi hamari zindagiyon mein itna ahem houta hai k un k houne k ahsas se saray dar khatam hojatey hain (Some people are so important in our lives that their existence is enough to vanquish any fear),” she wrote.

Her twin, Aiman, also shared her feelings in the comments, leaving a sweet note. “Baba miss you so much! We’re nothing without you.”

Friends, fans, and followers left prayers for the sisters to find patience in their grief, and also for their father. Model Hasnain Lehri, whose younger brother passed away in 2019, quoted the Holy Quran, writing, “إِنَّ اللّهَ مَعَ الصَّابِرِينَ ٢:١٥٣ (Surely, Allah is with those that are patient.)”

Minal’s beau Ahsan Mohsin Ikram also left a heart emoji to support his ladylove.

Mubeen Khan passed away on Dec. 31. In the wake of her father’s demise, Aiman penned a heartfelt note for her father. She kept it short and simple, however, full of emotion.

“You’re my first love, I’ll miss you forever,” she wrote, posting a collage of pictures from her wedding with her father placing a loving kiss on her head. “Rest in peace my strong man,” she added.

