Aiman Khan gives scathing reply to people trolling Minal, fiance

Aiman Khan took no prisoners on Wednesday as she lashed out against online trolls bashing her sister Minal Khan’s engagement pictures.

Minal Khan, who announced her official baat pakki with beau Ahsan Mohsin Ikram late on Monday, received considerable backlash online for her ‘vulgar’ engagement pictures. Netizens did not hold back their nasty taunts, with many labeling the couple ‘besharam (shameless).’

https://www.instagram.com/p/CPBM1ybnvE0/

However, the criticism did not sit well with Minal’s twin sister Aiman Khan, who turned to the comments section with a scathing response. “Shut up all of you,” she wrote.

“Wish them good luck and congratulate them for their new life! Stop this negativity,” she added.

Minal and Ahsan first went public with their romance on Minal’s birthday in November 2020, with pictures from back then also inciting much the same response. Ahsan then popped the question this Valentine’s Day, and the couple is now officially engaged.

