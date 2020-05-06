Aiman Khan reaches another milestone

Renowned actress Aiman Khan is now the most followed Pakistani celeb on Instagram.

She is currently celebrating 6 million followers on the photo and video-sharing social networking platform. She is the first Pakistani celebrity to hit the milestone.

The 21-year-old’s popularity seems to be growing each day despite her taking a break from showbiz following her daughter, Amal’s birth in August 2019. She got married to actor Muneeb Butt in November last year.

The starlet has surpassed Mahira Khan who boasts 5.9 million Instagram followers. Meanwhile, Ayeza Khan and Sajal Aly are followed by 5.5 million people.

Aiman Khan recently told her fans to not compare her with Mahira as she is a big star.

Comments

comments