With countless stars choosing to scale down weddings amid the pandemic, it looks like sister-duo Aiman and Minal Khan are also weighing in heavy with their own festivities.

Right after Sana Javed and Umair Jaswal sent social media into a meltdown with the news of their wedding, the BayDardi actor took to her own Instagram to share a cryptic post, leaving fans curious.

Posing alongside her mother and sister and covered in ubtan, she wrote, “#weddingbells.” Yes, that’s all Aiman had to offer, however, that did not stop her 7.5 million followers from getting excited in the comment section.

Naturally, many wondered if Minal was ready to tie the knot, with countless fans asking, “Is Minal getting married?”

According to some, however, the two were attending a cousin’s wedding. Alas, only the twins can confirm if their fans are in for another treat in the form of Minal’s wedding or if it really was their cousin’s big day!

