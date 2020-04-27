Web Analytics
Aiman Khan becomes Pakistan’s most followed celebrity on Instagram

Aiman Khan

Renowned actor Aiman Khan has become the most followed Pakistani celebrity on Instagram.

After becoming the second celebrity to hit the 5 million mark on Instagram in December, the starlet’s family grew quickly in four months and she has now reached 5.9 million followers on the social media platform.

Mahira Khan is followed by 5.8 million meanwhile Minal Khan boasts 4.9 million followers.

The Bay Dardi actor shared a picture to thank all her fans. Aiman posted an adorable picture of herself with daughter Amal.

“Sending love to all my Insta fam!” she captioned the post.

Sending Love to all my insta fam 🌟🌟

The 21-year-old’s popularity seems to be growing each day despite her taking a break from showbiz following her daughter, Amal’s birth in August 2019. She got married to actor Muneeb Butt in November 2018.

