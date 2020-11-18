Turkey has fast become the nation’s favourite holiday spot and the latest couple to join the trove of travelers is none other than Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt!

The gorgeous duo have made sure to take their fans right along with them, updating their Instagram profiles that are now loaded with stunning pictures of the two at picturesque locations, and while the pandemic may have stopped many of us, it sure hasn’t dampened any spirits in Turkey.

The two first posted a picture from the start of their travels, straight from the airplane. Talk about keeping your fans on their toes! “Vacation after such a long period of time,” wrote Muneeb.

Aiman has been rocking some super chic looks on her trip, including a particularly lovely blush-pink coat that has quickly become a must-have in our closet!

Needless to say, their couple pictures are one for the books and have us green-eyed thanks to the major couple goals they have been serving through out their trip.

On a scale of 1-10, how badly do you want to fly out to Turkey just about now? We say, 11!

