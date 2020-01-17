Aiman Khan shares adorable photo with daughter from Dubai vacation

Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt are currently holidaying in Dubai which marks their first born’s first vacation since her birth.

The much-loved celebrity couple were blessed with a daughter in August last year whom they have named Amal.

The lovebirds recently jetted off to Dubai to spend some quality time together with their little bundle of joy.

The Baydardi actor took to Instagram to share some snippets from her trip with her fans.

She shared cute photos with her 4.5-month-old daughter. Amal is adoringly staring at her mother who has donned a casual outfit; a pink shirt with jeans.

Muneeb also shared a family photo on the photo-sharing app.

Comments

comments