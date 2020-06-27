Aiman Khan sends love to her Insta family

Renowned actress Aiman Khan recently took to social media to extend gratitude to her fans and followers who follow her on Instagram.

Taking to the photo and video-sharing platform, the starlet shared a picture of herself and wrote “Sending love to all my insta fam ♥️ thank you so much for the love and respect.”

The Baydardi actress has reached a new milestone on the platform by hitting 6.5 million followers. She is the most followed Pakistani celebrity on Instagram.

The 21-year-old’s popularity seems to be growing each day despite her taking a break from showbiz following her daughter, Amal’s birth in August 2019.

She got married to actor Muneeb Butt in November last year.

She is followed by Mahira Khan and Ayeza Khan who boast 6.2 million followers respectively.

After them, Minal Khan and Sajal Ali are followed by more than five million people.

