Aiman Khan shares a picture perfect family moment

Renowned actor Aiman Khan took to social media to share a picture perfect family photo.

Taking to Instagram, the starlet posted a photo with her husband Muneeb Butt and daughter Amal.

As Karachi’s weather turned pleasant on Monday, the couple and their 10-month-old princess can be seen enjoying the weather and spending some quality time together.

They are all smiles in the photo. Fans showered love, praise and sent out good wishes to the actors.

The Baandi actor also posted photos of him drenched in rain on Instagram. “Happy monsoon,” he captioned it.

