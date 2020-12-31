Web Analytics
Aiman–Minal’s father passes away

Aiman Khan

Father of famed actors Minal Khan and Aiman Khan passed away in Karachi on Thursday.

The news was shared by Aiman’s husband, Muneeb Butt on Facebook and Instagram. He wrote, “Aiman Minaal’s father has passed away! Innallilahii wainna ilaaehi rajionnn. Namaz e janaaza masjid and time will update soon.”

Muneeb’s fans and friends from the industry were quick to respond to the news with prayers for the deceased and the family members.

Last week, actress Sarah Khan’s father also passed away in Karachi.

Here’s extending prayers for the family to cope with the irreparable loss.

