Aiman, Minal Khan to launch new clothing label

Twin sisters Aiman and Minal Khan are all set to launch their new clothing label.

The actors took to Instagram to share the news with their fans. The line is likely to feature trendy and feminine pieces—a mix of eastern and western designs, stylish cuts and finest material.

The duo aspires to deliver high-quality clothing at an affordable price. Many young girls resonate with the twin sisters’ style.

The Khan sisters are following in the footsteps of Urwa and Mawra Hocane, who launched a western-wear and accessories brand in June.

Many Pakistani celebrities have ventured into the clothing business. Be it Ahsan Khan or heartthrob Fawad Khan who co-owns a clothing brand with his wife Sadaf.

