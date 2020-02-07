Who wore it better? Aiman, Minal Khan channel vintage vibes

Pakistani celebrity-sister duo Aiman and Minal Khan rocked the same outfit on two different occasions.

The starlets opted for a sand-coloured western coat from their own brand channeling vintage vibes.

“A fiery Cotton sand colored two in one western coat that defines confidence and elegance, intricately designed with detailed pleats and black coat buttons on an open front,” the description on the brand’s website reads.

Following this fashion face-off between the Khan sisters, who do you think wore it better?

Aiman Khan

The starlet styled the outfit for a brunch with a blue denim. She preferred to leave the coat unbuttoned and paired it up with a bright printed stole to add a hint of colour. She completed her look with nude heels and a camel satchel bag.

Minal Khan

She wore the stunning sand-coloured western coat during day-time as well but with a twist, all-buttoned up which makes it look more like a dress. She paired it up with statement earrings, some gold jewelry and a pearl pendant.

