Aiman and I have never competed against each other: Minal Khan

Twin sister Minal Khan spoke about her relationship with Aiman Khan and shared that there is no sibling rivalry between the Khan sisters and

In a recent interview on Rewind with Samina Peerzada, Minal said that they never get jealous of each other’s fame because their parents treat them equally. “Aiman and I have never competed against each other…I am happy that she has done more than work than me, and she also appreciates my work.”

The Hasad actor shed light on how life has changed after Aiman’s marriage. “Aiman is 28 minutes older than me and she has always acted like the older sister, but now I have to fill her space in the house.” In Aiman’s absence, Minal has developed a strong bond with her three younger brothers as well.

The twin sisters are a call away from each other, often go shopping together and share clothes till today, she shared.

The starlet revealed that the duo started their careers at the age of five when they were approached by their father’s friend for a commercial. And, their parents have been supportive all this while particularly their mother who often accompany the actors to shoots.

View this post on Instagram Midnight adventures🌳 A post shared by Minal Khan (@minalkhan.official) on Sep 8, 2019 at 11:43am PDT

View this post on Instagram EID ♥️ @uzmamubeen_02 @minalkhan.official A post shared by AIMAN MUNEEB (@aimankhan.official) on Jun 7, 2019 at 8:52am PDT

Comments

comments