Aiman and Minal’s pictures and videos from recent trip go viral

There is no denying the fact that actresses Aiman and Minal Khan have a huge fan following on Instagram and the sister duo loves to share cute moments on their respective profiles.

These days, their bundle of joy, Aiman Khan’s daughter Amal Muneeb, too is a part of a number of their Instagram videos and pictures and the little lady has started to gain her own fans on social media.

As Minal and Aiman this week shared pictures and videos from their recent trip to Swat, the posts went viral instantly.

View this post on Instagram #Justlittlethings 💗 @traveladvisorsinternational A post shared by Minal Khan (@minalkhan.official) on Aug 11, 2020 at 6:30am PDT

All of these posts received a lot of love from their colleagues, some of whom shared interesting remarks in the comments section, like this one from Aijaz Aslam where he asked Minal to bring back some “cold weather” from Swat and Minal replied, “theek hai, packed!”.

On the work front, Minal Khan is these days earning praise for her portrayal of an envious and conniving girl in ARY Digital’s ‘Jalan’.

Related

Minal Khan’s powerful performance is the highlight of ‘Jalan’

Comments

comments