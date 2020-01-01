2019 has been the year that changed my life forever: Ainy Jaffri

Reflecting on how 2019 was, actress Ainy Jaffri said it was the year that changer her life forever. She revealed it is because she gave birth to her first-born earlier this year.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared an adorable photo of the doting parents holding baby feet. She wished her fans new year and wrote “Happy New Years from mine to yours ❤️ 2019 has been the year that changed my life forever in a way that I could never have predicted. Faris Rahman and I started the year with Umrah and came back peaceful and grateful for everything we had.”

Ainy Jaffri shared she was blessed with a baby boy in August, whom she named Aydin Ibrahim Rahman.

“Soon after we were rewarded with the very AIR that we breathe. Aydin Ibrahim Rahman entered our lives on August 23rd 2019 kicking & cooing and stole our breath forever. He gave us a slight scare by coming two months early but that’s just because he couldn’t wait to get things started ❤️ I love you my new family,” she added.

The starlet, who ventured into acting in 2010, was last seen on television in 2018 in a drama. She tied the knot with fiance Faris Rahman in 2014.

Comments

comments