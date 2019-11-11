Air ambulance arranged to send Nawaz abroad, says PML-N leader

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Marriyam Aurangzeb says arrangements to send former prime minister Nawaz Sharif abroad for medical treatment have been made, ARY News reported.

Speaking to media, she said as advised by doctors, an air ambulance has been arranged to take the former premier to London. She added the ambulance will arrive in Pakistan on Wednesday.

The PML-N leader said Sharif isn’t well, due to which he would be made fit enough to travel abroad.

She said the PML-N supremo’s platelet count would be brought to a level to ensure he remains safe throughout the journey.

Ms Aurangzeb said with the march of time, doctors’ concern with regard to Sharif’s health is increasing.

Earlier today, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) passed the buck of removing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s name from the Exit Control List (ECL) on to the federal government.

In a rejoinder to the Ministry of Interior’s letter regarding a PML-N plea for removal of the former premier’s name from the no-fly list, the bureau demanded that the federal government decide the matter itself.

There are instances of the government removing a person’s name from the ECL on its own, NAB recalled, adding the government is the competent authority to do so.

