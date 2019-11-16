Air ambulance for ailing Nawaz likely to arrive in Lahore tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: An air ambulance of Qatar Airlines is likely to arrive in Lahore on Sunday morning to take the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) ailing supremo out of the country, ARY News reported.

As soon as Nawaz Sharif’s name is removed from no-fly list, the air ambulance will depart for Pakistan, said sources.

The sources said that the PML-N’s ailing leader will be taken to Allama Iqbal International Airport’s Hajj lounge in an ambulance and after completing the immigration process Nawaz Sharif will fly abroad for treatment.

Airport sources said that the air ambulance will be parked near the Hajj lounge and foolproof security measures were being taken to avoid any untoward incident.

Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority has asked the Lahore airport manager to provide details and duty schedule of all the employs deployed at the airport.

Read More: Court allows Nawaz Sharif to go abroad for four weeks

Earlier in the day, the Lahore High Court had allowed former premier Nawaz Sharif to go abroad for four weeks without submitting any indemnity bond as proposed by the federal government.

The two-member bench headed by Justice Ali Baqir Najafi had ordered the federal government to remove the former premier and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader’s name from the Exit Control List (ECL) without placing any conditions.

The bench, which was hearing the plea filed by PML-N seeking unconditional removal of Nawaz Sharif’s name from ECL, had also maintained that the duration of his visit could be extended if his health required.

