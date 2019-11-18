Air ambulance for Nawaz Sharif to land in Lahore tomorrow

LAHORE: The air ambulance to carry former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will land in Lahore on Tuesday morning and he is expected to leave for London tomorrow with his medical entourage, ARY News reported.

His brother Shehbaz Sharif and personal physician Dr Adnan will be accompanied with Nawaz Sharif.

Taking to the social networking website Twitter, Dr Adnan yesterday said that the former premier would leave Pakistan after being declared medically fit and safe to travel.

“The doctors have thoroughly examined the former prime minister today and he is being given high dose of steroids to keep stable his blood platelets count,” Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb has said in a statement.

“Other medicines also being given to him to keep his high blood pressure, sugar, heart ailment and other medical problems at minimal level,” the PML-N leader said.

“The air ambulance will be equipped with an intensive care unit (ICU) and the operation theater,” Aurangzeb said.

“A team of doctors and paramedics will also be available in the air ambulance,” the PML-N spokesperson said.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif today visited his elder brother at their Jati Umra residence. Dr Adnan briefed him about the health condition of Nawaz Sharif.

