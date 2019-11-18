Air Arabia signs $14 billion Airbus A320neo order

DUBAI: Sharjah-based Air Arabia on Monday announced a firm order for 120 Airbus A320neo-family jets in a deal worth around $14 billion.

Air Arabia CEO Adel Ali told reporters at the Dubai Airshow the order consists of around 70 A320neo jets, and the rest are A321XLR and A321neo models.

Ali said the first delivery is expected in 2024.

About A320neo

The A320neo is one of many upgrades introduced by Airbus to help maintain its A320 product line’s position as the world’s most advanced and fuel-efficient single-aisle aircraft family.

The baseline A320neo jetliner has a choice of two new-generation engines (the PurePower PW1100G-JM from Pratt and Whitney and the LEAP-1A from CFM International) and features large, fuel-saving wingtip devices known as Sharklets.

For the A320neo – which was delivered to customers beginning in 2016 – Airbus expanded seating capacity with optimised cabin space and increased exit limits, which allows the A320neo to accommodate up to 194 passengers in a high-density configuration.

The A320neo also offers significant environmental performance with nearly 50% reduction in noise footprint compared to previous generation aircraft.

Comments

comments