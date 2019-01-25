Air chief urges for consistent grooming efforts for war preparedness  

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan has urged graduating officers for consistent grooming efforts, which is extremely vital for the overall war preparedness, Radio Pakistan reported on Friday.

“Pakistan Air Force (PAF) is proud of its innovative and dynamic approach,” he said while addressing the Graduation Ceremony of 51st Combat Commanders’ Course held at Airpower Centre of Excellence in Islamabad.

He said that combat training in PAF can be maintained at highest pedestal only if we remain sensitive to contemporary challenges and meet them in line with emerging modern concepts.

The Air Chief also awarded certificates and trophies to the graduating officers.

The Chief of the Air Staff Trophy for the best Combat Commander was awarded to Squadron Leader Ahmed Sami while Air Officer Commanding Air Defence Command Trophy for best Combat Controller was awarded to Squadron Leader Asif Gulzar.

Last week, addressing the students of the Air University, the PAF chief had underlined the need to develop national spirit and to realize the dreams of our founding fathers.

He said that the age of globalization has brought many challenges for our nation and we have to face and overcome these challenges.

Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan said, benefit from various positives of the phenomenon; we have to protect our values, culture, family structure, national spirit and patriotism.

