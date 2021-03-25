Watch: Air chief leads flypast during Pakistan Day parade

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and Pakistan Navy held flypast demonstrations during the Pakistan Day parade on Thursday.

Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar Sidhu, led the flypast. The Pakistan Day parade is usually held on March 23 to mark Pakistan Day but was postponed to March 25 due to “inclement weather and rain”.

The impressive ceremony kicked off with the flypast of fighter jets of the Pakistan Air Force and Pakistan Navy. F-16, JF Thunder, Mirage, AWACs, P-3C Orion and ATR aircraft participated in the flypast.

The ceremony was attended amongst others by President Arif Alvi, Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) Gen Nadeem Raza and the three services chiefs.

A holiday has been declared in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi in connection with the military parade.

